DREAM Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at TD Securities

DREAM Unlimited (TSE:DRM) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of TSE DRM opened at C$8.24 on Friday. DREAM Unlimited has a 1-year low of C$6.54 and a 1-year high of C$8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.37, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.25 million and a PE ratio of 34.05.

DREAM Unlimited Company Profile

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

