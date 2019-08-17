DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

DS Smith plc (LON:SMDS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $323.66. DS Smith shares last traded at $307.90, with a volume of 4,855,091 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SMDS shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 336 ($4.39) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 407.50 ($5.32).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 353.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 345.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion and a PE ratio of 15.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is an increase from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $5.20. DS Smith’s payout ratio is 0.78%.

About DS Smith (LON:SMDS)

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

