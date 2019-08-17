Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Acquires 120 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,725 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,527 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 141 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,109 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $274.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,959. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $189.51 and a 52-week high of $284.31. The firm has a market cap of $117.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $274.36 and a 200 day moving average of $247.55.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $34.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.07%.

Costco Wholesale declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $261.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $275.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.04.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.15, for a total value of $504,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,762,679.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.85, for a total transaction of $2,658,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,100 shares in the company, valued at $11,989,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,136 shares of company stock worth $7,380,374 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

