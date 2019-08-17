Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Acquires 256,000 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 10,801.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 258,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,000 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $22,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 65.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Duke Energy by 35.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 46.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price objective on Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.77. 2,237,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,738,539. The stock has a market cap of $64.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $91.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.83.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 78.60%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 5,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $451,319.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $155,605.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $87.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

