Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Boosts Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns bought 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $179.56 per share, with a total value of $28,550.04. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 39,643 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,297.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William A. Osborn sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total value of $273,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,585 shares in the company, valued at $6,861,517.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on GD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on General Dynamics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.47.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.35. 1,440,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,492. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.09. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $143.87 and a one year high of $207.72.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.36 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 35.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

