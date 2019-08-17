Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Buys 140 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 6.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,274,516 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,871,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,676 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of American Express by 18.4% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 9,368,737 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,024,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,890 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of American Express by 24.8% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,367,074 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $368,021,000 after acquiring an additional 669,053 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 3,750.4% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 494,394 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $61,028,000 after acquiring an additional 481,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,486,121 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $807,358,000 after acquiring an additional 459,983 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Express to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.49.

NYSE:AXP traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,211,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,258. The company has a market capitalization of $103.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.05 and a 12 month high of $129.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.75%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $799,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,830.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 15,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $1,963,712.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,392.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,548 shares of company stock valued at $22,910,322 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

