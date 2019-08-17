Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,355 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ctrip.Com International were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 131.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 41,928 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 32.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,303,000 after purchasing an additional 89,317 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ctrip.Com International in the second quarter worth approximately $350,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 33.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,588,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,632,000 after purchasing an additional 400,782 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 28.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTRP stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.53. 2,853,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,543,675. Ctrip.Com International Ltd has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.57.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.22. Ctrip.Com International had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Ctrip.Com International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ctrip.Com International Ltd will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTRP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.20 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ctrip.Com International from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ctrip.Com International in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ctrip.Com International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.51.

Ctrip.Com International Company Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

