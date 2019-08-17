Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 62.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,538 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in ORIX by 350.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in ORIX by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 32,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 21,516 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in ORIX in the 1st quarter worth about $620,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ORIX by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in ORIX by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORIX stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.80. 31,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,702. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.11, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.20 and its 200-day moving average is $72.52. ORIX Co. has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $84.51.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IX. ValuEngine lowered ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered ORIX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

ORIX Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

