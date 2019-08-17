Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $5.41 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,335,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CSX to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,793,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,301,056. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $58.47 and a 52 week high of $80.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.26.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). CSX had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

