Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ITOCHU CORP/ADR by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 76,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ITOCHU CORP/ADR by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ITOCHU CORP/ADR by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 945,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,166,000 after purchasing an additional 57,933 shares in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of ITOCHU CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of ITOCY traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.85. 9,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,924. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.97. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ITOCHU CORP/ADR has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $40.27.

About ITOCHU CORP/ADR

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile raw materials, garment materials, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and focuses on import licenses for lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

