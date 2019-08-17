Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 15,000 Shares of Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Andeavor Logistics worth $10,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDX. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 87.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,591,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,113,000 after purchasing an additional 742,664 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 19.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,292,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,101,000 after purchasing an additional 528,639 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 63.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 346,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,222,000 after purchasing an additional 134,427 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Andeavor Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,519,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 1,049.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 39,169 shares during the last quarter. 33.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Andeavor Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Andeavor Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Andeavor Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Andeavor Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

Shares of Andeavor Logistics stock remained flat at $$32.17 during midday trading on Friday. 21,465,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,266. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.95. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Andeavor Logistics LP has a twelve month low of $31.49 and a twelve month high of $50.82.

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The company's Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest pipeline system, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

