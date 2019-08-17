Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 680 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 113,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 20,587 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 105,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,817,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 91,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 69.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a $30.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.89.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $27.03. 69,385,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,022,540. The company has a market capitalization of $245.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.87. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $31.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 22.99%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

