Dusk Network Market Cap Reaches $18.56 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Dusk Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002440 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance DEX and Ethfinex. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $18.56 million and approximately $30.90 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dusk Network has traded up 118.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $512.34 or 0.05028097 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00047868 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000170 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000928 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,708,330 tokens. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation.

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bittrex and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

