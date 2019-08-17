Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) EVP Smriti Laxman Popenoe Purchases 1,400 Shares

Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) EVP Smriti Laxman Popenoe purchased 1,400 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $20,566.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:DX traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 334,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,900. Dynex Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Dynex Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 157.13%. The company had revenue of $12.94 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.00%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.63%.

DX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.21 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.82.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dynex Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,191,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the second quarter worth $3,680,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the second quarter worth $228,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the second quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the second quarter worth $988,000.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

