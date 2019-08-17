Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) Receives $57.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 11th.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $58.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $82.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.03. The company has a market cap of $767.80 million, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.44.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $56.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,743,694 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,089,000 after acquiring an additional 83,722 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 404,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,515,000 after acquiring an additional 154,365 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 402,792 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,427,000 after acquiring an additional 134,931 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $10,948,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 153,674 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after acquiring an additional 64,890 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

