eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.52.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on eBay from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark lifted their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on eBay from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

In other news, CEO Devin Wenig sold 149,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $6,205,368.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,034,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,925,222.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 48,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $2,016,813.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,268,594.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,942 shares of company stock valued at $9,661,957 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chemical Bank boosted its position in shares of eBay by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 29,621 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,856 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in eBay by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 905,851 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,781,000 after acquiring an additional 84,212 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in eBay by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 420.3% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 599,925 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $22,281,000 after acquiring an additional 484,625 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBAY traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.02. 4,102,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,533,536. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. eBay has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 22.12%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

