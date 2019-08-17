EDC Blockchain Price Hits $0.0045 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $12.04 million and approximately $335,557.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, DigiFinex, Bit-Z and P2PB2B.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00027785 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002397 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00145157 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000817 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004436 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,377.29 or 1.00319300 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00037846 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000444 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com.

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bit-Z, DigiFinex, P2PB2B and LocalTrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

