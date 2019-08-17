Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) VP Catherine M. Szyman Sells 372 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 372 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.53, for a total value of $79,805.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,863,685.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

EW traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.34. 1,076,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $220.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8,278.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,951,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $730,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904,405 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 40.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,763,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,102,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,691 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,211,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,293,075,000 after acquiring an additional 780,079 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,175,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,564,274,000 after acquiring an additional 598,976 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 56,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 503,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,045,000 after acquiring an additional 502,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.74.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

