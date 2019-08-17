El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) Director Eric B. Siegel Sells 24,094 Shares of Stock

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) Director Eric B. Siegel sold 24,094 shares of El Paso Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $1,599,359.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of EE stock opened at $66.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. El Paso Electric has a fifty-two week low of $47.99 and a fifty-two week high of $66.83.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $203.08 million during the quarter. El Paso Electric had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.39%. On average, research analysts predict that El Paso Electric will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. El Paso Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 66.09%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EE. TheStreet upgraded El Paso Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded El Paso Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. El Paso Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 2.2% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

El Paso Electric Company Profile

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

