Electroneum One Day Trading Volume Hits $137,536.00 (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, CoinBene, TradeOgre and Kucoin. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $40.97 million and approximately $137,536.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 55.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 9,776,549,708 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, TradeOgre, Cryptohub, CoinBene, Cryptomate, Liquid, Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

