Elite Price Reaches $0.0000 (1337)

Elite (CURRENCY:1337) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Elite has a market cap of $435,084.00 and $180.00 worth of Elite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Elite has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Elite coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006920 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003556 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001009 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000675 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00072157 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Elite Profile

Elite is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2016. Elite’s total supply is 29,270,410,258 coins and its circulating supply is 26,468,057,143 coins. The Reddit community for Elite is /r/1337Foundation/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elite’s official Twitter account is @elitecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elite is www.elitecurrency.info.

Elite Coin Trading

Elite can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elite using one of the exchanges listed above.

