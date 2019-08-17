ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,205.00

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. One ELTCOIN token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and CoinExchange. Over the last week, ELTCOIN has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar. ELTCOIN has a market capitalization of $38,213.00 and approximately $1,205.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00266574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.86 or 0.01305524 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00022550 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00095035 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000457 BTC.

ELTCOIN Token Profile

ELTCOIN was first traded on October 12th, 2017. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN. ELTCOIN’s official website is www.eltcoin.tech.

Buying and Selling ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELTCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELTCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

