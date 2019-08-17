Emera (TSE:EMA) Given New C$59.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EMA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CSFB boosted their price target on Emera from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Emera from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Emera from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Emera from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Emera from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emera has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$54.10.

Shares of TSE:EMA opened at C$56.59 on Tuesday. Emera has a 1 year low of C$38.09 and a 1 year high of C$56.90. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion and a PE ratio of 17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$54.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$51.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.587 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.71%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

