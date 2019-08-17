Employers Holdings Inc. Buys New Stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Linde by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Linde by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Linde by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 72.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.27, for a total value of $11,160,352.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bernd Hugo Eulitz sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $62,454.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.83.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $2.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,186,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,839. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.58. The stock has a market cap of $101.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $145.95 and a 12 month high of $206.82.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

