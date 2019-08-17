Employers Holdings Inc. Invests $167,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Analog Devices by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,576,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.64 and a 200 day moving average of $108.97. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.62 and a 12-month high of $124.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Nomura began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.94.

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 14,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $1,644,388.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,625.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 8,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total transaction of $999,625.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,104,537.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,266 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,074. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

