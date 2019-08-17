Employers Holdings Inc. Invests $441,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,572,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,167,647,000 after buying an additional 2,900,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,251,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,459,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 361.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 775,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,161,000 after acquiring an additional 607,245 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,986,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $877,186,000 after acquiring an additional 555,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,710,000. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total value of $14,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,466,832.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total transaction of $74,450.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,606.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,775 shares of company stock worth $14,986,676 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $2.84 on Friday, hitting $276.15. 992,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,691. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $286.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.34 and a twelve month high of $305.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays set a $330.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

