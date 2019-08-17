Employers Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,900 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 104.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 128,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,055 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,981,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,647,342 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,373,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,689 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 22,776.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 883,719 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $88,372,000 after acquiring an additional 879,856 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,860,097 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,952,880,000 after acquiring an additional 858,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $14,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,833.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $366,726.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 239,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,314,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,736 shares of company stock valued at $15,293,726 in the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Summit Redstone downgraded NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.04.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $10.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,199,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,067,289. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.39. The company has a market capitalization of $91.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a current ratio of 8.98. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $124.46 and a 52-week high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 30.68%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

