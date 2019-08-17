Employers Holdings Inc. Takes $113,000 Position in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT)

Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 600 shares of the open-source software company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Hat during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 58.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 207 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 26.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Red Hat during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Red Hat by 19.3% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 617 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RHT stock remained flat at $$187.71 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 999,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,676. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.73 and a 200-day moving average of $184.29. Red Hat Inc has a fifty-two week low of $115.31 and a fifty-two week high of $189.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The open-source software company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. Red Hat had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $934.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Red Hat Inc will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RHT shares. William Blair cut Red Hat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $188.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.37.

Red Hat Company Profile

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

