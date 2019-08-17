Employers Holdings Inc. Takes $76,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Cowen set a $40.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.54.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,469,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,527,176. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.03. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 3.06. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $35.55.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $170,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,979 shares in the company, valued at $652,373.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 127,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $3,614,900.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 709,990 shares in the company, valued at $20,092,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,878,524 shares of company stock worth $60,911,813. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

