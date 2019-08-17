Employers Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COG. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,479,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,287,550 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $372,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,815 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4,915.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 895,824 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,568,000 after acquiring an additional 877,964 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,605,505 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,862,000 after acquiring an additional 839,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 733.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 915,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,794,000 after acquiring an additional 806,068 shares during the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Peter B. Delaney bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $173,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,314. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COG shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.47. 4,798,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,160,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.51. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $27.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.26.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $534.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.10 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 34.79% and a net margin of 34.51%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Oil & Gas announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.86%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

