Employers Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the second quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 12.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,196,000 after acquiring an additional 33,150 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Paychex by 23.6% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 8.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 50.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.09.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 19,759 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Saturday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $1,685,640.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,901,302.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 2,366 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Saturday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $201,843.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,757,482.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,996 shares of company stock worth $4,763,436. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.47. 1,715,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.32 and a 1-year high of $88.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.00. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.86.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Paychex had a return on equity of 40.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

