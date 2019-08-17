Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) Stock Price Up 15%

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt SA (NYSE:EDN) was up 15% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.43, approximately 651,100 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 645% from the average daily volume of 87,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EDN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $292.79 million, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.46.

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.77%. The firm had revenue of $410.86 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt SA will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 213.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 264.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 17,111 shares in the last quarter. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN)

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 8.5 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.