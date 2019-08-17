Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Position Increased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,721 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $12,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Albert Monaco acquired 7,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $390,908.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $28.82 and a 1-year high of $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.12.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.559 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 109.27%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Bank of America downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

