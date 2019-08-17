Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 41.9% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $33.62. 2,437,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,068,546. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.12. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $38.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.559 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.27%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

In other news, insider Albert Monaco acquired 7,848 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $390,908.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

