Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) Short Interest Down 7.0% in July

Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,831,300 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the June 30th total of 6,273,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.7 days. Approximately 29.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Energous stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. Energous has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.41. The firm has a market cap of $109.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.73.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. Energous had a negative return on equity of 172.39% and a negative net margin of 11,509.27%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energous will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WATT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Energous from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Energous from $18.10 to $12.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Energous in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.86.

In related news, insider Brian J. Sereda sold 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $70,227.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,218.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,440.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,879 shares of company stock worth $194,681. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Energous by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,678,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 229,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Energous by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,196,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 130,228 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its position in Energous by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 733,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 149,549 shares in the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Energous by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 431,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 28,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Energous by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 241,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

