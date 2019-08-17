Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Entegris from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $45.00 price target on shares of Entegris and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.50.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.26. 506,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,975. Entegris has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $45.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.42.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Entegris had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $378.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Entegris will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.93%.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 25,974 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,168,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 22,544 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $996,670.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,984.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth approximately $116,933,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 17.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,388,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $611,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,166 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth approximately $37,003,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 51.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,467,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,098,000 after acquiring an additional 833,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 32.9% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,232,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,364,000 after acquiring an additional 799,600 shares in the last quarter.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.