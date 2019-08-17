Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 87.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,500 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,485,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,095,000 after purchasing an additional 786,788 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,367,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,750,000 after buying an additional 645,300 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,784,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,878,000 after buying an additional 448,737 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 191.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 661,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,044,000 after buying an additional 434,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,601,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,137,000 after buying an additional 425,288 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Entergy news, insider Phillip R. May, Jr. sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $842,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Leo P. Denault sold 21,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,127,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 205,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,576,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,900 shares of company stock worth $10,439,829 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Entergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Macquarie set a $100.00 target price on Entergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

ETR stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.19. The stock had a trading volume of 866,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,239. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.34. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $78.99 and a 52-week high of $109.65.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 49.79%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

