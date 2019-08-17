Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 31,083 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 432,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,083 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $42,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROST. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 439,115 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,525,000 after acquiring an additional 127,944 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 60,826 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.18. 1,900,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,488. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.99 and its 200-day moving average is $97.67. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.91 and a 12-month high of $108.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ross Stores news, insider James S. Fassio sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total value of $6,202,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Orban sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $3,070,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 542,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,491,810.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 296,287 shares of company stock worth $29,806,735. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 24th. BidaskClub raised Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.64.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

