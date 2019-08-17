Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $48.06 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,416 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $48,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,910,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,192,000 after buying an additional 703,219 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 21.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,825,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,882,000 after buying an additional 1,550,529 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,767,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,512,000 after purchasing an additional 334,530 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,757,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,320,000 after purchasing an additional 110,672 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 16.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,903,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,389,000 after purchasing an additional 414,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DG. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Buckingham Research restated a “positive” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target (up from $129.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.68.

NYSE DG traded up $2.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,371,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,919. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.57. Dollar General Corp. has a 1-year low of $98.08 and a 1-year high of $145.06.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

