Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 50,878 Shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,878 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of ASML worth $50,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,807,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 347,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,333,000 after purchasing an additional 33,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 598,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,500,000 after purchasing an additional 127,582 shares during the last quarter. 17.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ASML. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Santander downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ABN Amro began coverage on ASML in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on ASML in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.80.

ASML traded up $2.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.85. 574,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.22. ASML Holding NV has a 12-month low of $144.50 and a 12-month high of $234.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.02.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding NV will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.