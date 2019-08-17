Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,178 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Dominion Energy worth $53,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 10,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,130,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,659,000 after purchasing an additional 56,839 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 237,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,994,000 after purchasing an additional 53,038 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $76.86. 3,503,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,342,584. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.77. The firm has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.25. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $67.41 and a 12 month high of $79.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.9175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.62%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on D. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.08.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

