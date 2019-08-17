Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,398,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 311,468 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $55,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 119.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2,783.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter valued at $218,000.

NASDAQ:PDBC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,455,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,383. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.39.

