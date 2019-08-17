Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,198 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 429,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,198 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $57,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.49. 164,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,585. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.25 and its 200 day moving average is $130.47. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $113.06 and a one year high of $136.80.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

