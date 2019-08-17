Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 841,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,841 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.13% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $44,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWB. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 107.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $103,000.

CWB traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.40. 415,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,677. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.40. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $54.53.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

