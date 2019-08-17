Envion Reaches Market Cap of $12.54 Million (EVN)

Envion (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Envion has a total market capitalization of $12.54 million and $3,189.00 worth of Envion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Envion has traded up 35.5% against the dollar. One Envion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001110 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Token Store.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Envion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00269067 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.52 or 0.01305937 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00023343 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00094452 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Envion Token Profile

Envion was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Envion’s total supply is 127,425,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,368,894 tokens. Envion’s official Twitter account is @envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Envion is www.envion.org.

Envion Token Trading

Envion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Envion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Envion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Envion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Envion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Envion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.