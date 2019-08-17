Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,268,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,217,000 after acquiring an additional 16,273 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,299,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,344,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 256,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,070,000 after acquiring an additional 121,965 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELS. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.25.

NYSE:ELS opened at $134.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.06. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.90 and a 12-month high of $135.63.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $248.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.91 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.613 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 63.31%.

In other Equity Lifestyle Properties news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $873,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,932,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roger Maynard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,645 shares in the company, valued at $16,330,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

