ERC20 Market Cap Reaches $1.38 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000271 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store, Kuna and Mercatox. ERC20 has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $113,088.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00269596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009801 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.14 or 0.01302709 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00023336 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00094638 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000443 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 was first traded on October 23rd, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 13,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project. ERC20’s official website is belance.io.

ERC20 Token Trading

ERC20 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kuna and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

