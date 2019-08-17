Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,900 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the June 30th total of 80,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESCA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Escalade in the second quarter valued at $145,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Escalade by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Escalade by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Escalade by 0.9% in the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Escalade by 9.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

ESCA traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 9,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,674. The company has a market cap of $157.12 million, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.24. Escalade has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.54.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.64 million during the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 5.09%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%.

About Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

