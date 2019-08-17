Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Price Reaches $0.0055 on Major Exchanges

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market capitalization of $33,883.00 and $16,167.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. During the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.80 or 0.05048872 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00048038 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000937 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token is a token. Its launch date was September 26th, 2018. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,198,099 tokens. The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken. The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Trading

Ether Kingdoms Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

