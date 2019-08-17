Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) Price Down 0.3% This Week

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 17th. In the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market capitalization of $72,298.00 and approximately $52,531.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Gold Project token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Token Store, Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $509.94 or 0.04912168 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00047304 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000239 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000943 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Profile

Ethereum Gold Project (CRYPTO:ETGP) is a token. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,974,571,479 tokens. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org.

Ethereum Gold Project Token Trading

Ethereum Gold Project can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Token Store and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

